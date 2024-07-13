Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $248.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $175.00 to $248.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an underweight rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.58.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $248.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $791.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $230,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 2.1% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

