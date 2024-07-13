Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.37

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 138144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

Tesco Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Tesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3061 per share. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Further Reading

