Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.38. 68,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,526. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.33. Ternium has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $45.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.54. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ternium will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ternium

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 248,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,698,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Ternium by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,629 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Ternium by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 144,171 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Further Reading

