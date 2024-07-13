Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Tencent Holdings Limited (OTC:TCTZF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.47. 10,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 28,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.35.

Tencent Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37.

About Tencent

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

