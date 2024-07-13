Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Longbow Research

Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on TEM. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.63.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TEM

Tempus AI Stock Up 6.0 %

Tempus AI Company Profile

NASDAQ:TEM opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. Tempus AI has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $43.88.

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.