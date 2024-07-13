Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 1,119.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

Shares of Telstra Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.20. 54,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. Telstra Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $14.65.

About Telstra Group

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

