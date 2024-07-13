Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 1,119.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 231,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Telstra Group Stock Performance
Shares of Telstra Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.20. 54,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,991. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. Telstra Group has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $14.65.
About Telstra Group
