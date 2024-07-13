Tectum Price Reaches $7.20 (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Tectum has a total market cap of $52.99 million and $920,080.70 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can now be purchased for $7.20 or 0.00012306 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tectum has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tectum Profile

Tectum’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,354,856 tokens. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,354,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 7.22351685 USD and is down -7.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,114,171.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

