TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

In other TechnipFMC news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $153,001.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,312,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,594,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $61,570,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTI opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

