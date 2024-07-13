TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Shares of TEL opened at $155.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.90. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $157.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEL. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $15,847,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter worth about $1,846,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

