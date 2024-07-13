TD Securities Raises Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$36.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.79.
Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance
Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. Analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods will post 0.7709368 earnings per share for the current year.
Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -676.92%.
About Maple Leaf Foods
Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.
