Target (NYSE:TGT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TGT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Price Performance

Target stock opened at $152.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.69. Target has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

