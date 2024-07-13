Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Short Interest Up 500.0% in June

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,976,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 299,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 599,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Target Global Acquisition I by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 456,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 251,733 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TGAA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 138,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,384. Target Global Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

About Target Global Acquisition I

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

