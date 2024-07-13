Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.30. 88,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 111,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRID shares. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Tantalus Systems from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cormark boosted their target price on Tantalus Systems from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Get Tantalus Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tantalus Systems

Tantalus Systems Stock Down 6.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tantalus Systems

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,437.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$63.64 million, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Tantalus Systems news, Director Thomas Craig Liston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,000.00. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tantalus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc operates as a smart grid technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Connected Devices and Infrastructure, and Utility Software Applications and Services segments. The Connected Devices and Infrastructure segment sells computing modules used into multiple devices, including meters, sensors, and street lighting fixtures, as well as distributes automation equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tantalus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tantalus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.