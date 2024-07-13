Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCY remained flat at $9.75 on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Taisei has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.85.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

