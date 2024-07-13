Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCY remained flat at $9.75 on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Taisei has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $9.85.
Taisei Company Profile
