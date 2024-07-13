T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.10.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.42. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $740,408. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 158,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 344,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,043 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.