T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 263,227 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 167% from the previous session’s volume of 98,567 shares.The stock last traded at $40.28 and had previously closed at $39.99.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $626.55 million, a P/E ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 187.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,053 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,056,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,978,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

