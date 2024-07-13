T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stake Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $426,528,000 after purchasing an additional 567,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,442,000 after purchasing an additional 496,745 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.54. 3,044,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,362,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $131.47 and a one year high of $182.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.04.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $27,353,448.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,776,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,927,328,192.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $27,353,448.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 679,776,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,927,328,192.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,678,884 shares of company stock worth $955,868,736 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

