Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.63.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock opened at $42.53 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.40.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at $32,590,126.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synovus Financial news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.40 per share, for a total transaction of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 172,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $4,356,802.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,590,126.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,712 shares of company stock worth $4,528,878. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile



Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

See Also

