Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYF

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $49.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,374,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,892,000 after buying an additional 2,548,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 995.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,599,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,448,000 after buying an additional 5,088,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $182,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,588,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,032,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,496,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,748,000 after buying an additional 97,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.