Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (SNCRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 on July 31st

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78.
