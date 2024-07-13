Synapse (SYN) Price Hits $0.45 on Top Exchanges

Synapse (SYN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Synapse has a total market cap of $80.98 million and $2.44 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000757 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,667,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

