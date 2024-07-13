Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 1,353.7% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of SVNLY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.86. 95,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,914. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 13.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

