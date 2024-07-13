Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 87,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,416,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $7.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $511.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,570,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $470.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $499.58 and a 200 day moving average of $499.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $581.44.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

