Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 870 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.43.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $5.15 on Friday, reaching $647.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,355,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $651.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $697.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock worth $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

