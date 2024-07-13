Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for 1.4% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 10.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,047,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $1,718,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.33. 1,035,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $378.08 and its 200 day moving average is $385.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.93 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.13.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total transaction of $5,048,913.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at $15,725,268.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

