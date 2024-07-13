Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.7% of Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330,815 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,636,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,559,000 after buying an additional 497,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $843.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $14.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $948.40. 2,315,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,515. The company has a market cap of $901.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $849.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.65. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $434.34 and a 52-week high of $950.79.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

