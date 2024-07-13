SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Performance

Shares of SuperCom stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22. SuperCom has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.27.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a positive return on equity of 99.92% and a negative net margin of 6.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

Featured Articles

