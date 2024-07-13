Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Downgraded by Nomura Securities

Nomura Securities lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SMCI. Bank of America upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $994.15.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $909.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $848.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $782.20. Super Micro Computer has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock worth $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4,923.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.