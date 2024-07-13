Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

SYK stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,649. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.