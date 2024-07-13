Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 689 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after acquiring an additional 31,575,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673,086 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,738,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,343,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.69. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.