Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 248 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $828.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,789. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $845.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $786.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $792.91. The stock has a market cap of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.