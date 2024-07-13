Stokes Family Office LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Stokes Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,433.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VLUE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.80. 216,295 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

