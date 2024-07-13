Stokes Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRL traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.22. The company had a trading volume of 531,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,149. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.65 and a 52-week high of $275.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.74.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

