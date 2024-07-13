Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases 1,285 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in Comcast by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,748,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,369,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

