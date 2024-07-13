Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,756 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.9% of Stokes Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,975,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,644,000. Beacon Wealthcare LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 378,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after acquiring an additional 111,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,808. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

