Stokes Family Office LLC Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $349,448,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 18,495.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,125,000 after acquiring an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,683,000 after acquiring an additional 271,636 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3,404.3% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after acquiring an additional 249,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 98.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 208,293 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 1.2 %

HSY stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $188.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,146,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $248.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.93, for a total transaction of $274,395.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,535,723.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.