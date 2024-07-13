Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,381,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,511,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,751,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.22. 470,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,121. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

