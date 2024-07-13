Stokes Family Office LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,693 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. 3,562,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,042. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $90.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

