Stokes Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Waste Management by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,784,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Waste Management by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 27,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Waste Management by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 95,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.33.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE WM traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.05. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

