Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 4,404 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,808,000 after purchasing an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 175,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,120,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,009.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 370,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,111,000 after purchasing an additional 116,658 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014,140 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

