Stokes Family Office LLC Acquires 6,522 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,665,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,957,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.42. 8,101,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,565,303. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $61.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.70.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

