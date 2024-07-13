StockNews.com Upgrades Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to “Buy”

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,301.25.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,359.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,421.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,302.80. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,691.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $5,100,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 38.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,680,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

