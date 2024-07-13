StockNews.com Upgrades Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Strong-Buy

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CVLT. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of CVLT opened at $122.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.12. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $126.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vivie Lee sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $280,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,549.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock worth $6,613,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

