StockNews.com Upgrades Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) to Buy

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

BR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.29. 336,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,543. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $164.99 and a twelve month high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $687,862.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.