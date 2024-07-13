StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TISI stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.84. Team has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.11.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $199.60 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

In other Team news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $33,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,559,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,928,420.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased 12,922 shares of company stock valued at $96,510 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

