StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Get SB Financial Group alerts:

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SBFG Free Report ) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.72% of SB Financial Group worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.