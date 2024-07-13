StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ SBFG opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $16.25.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
