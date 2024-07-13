StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CS opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
About Credit Suisse Group
