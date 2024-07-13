StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $623,730.00, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.76.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
