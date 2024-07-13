StockNews.com Downgrades Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

CFFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

CFFN opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $775.65 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.17%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $501,248. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,943,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 150,482 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,054,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 92,103 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 362,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,922,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

