StockNews.com Begins Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.51 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $101.42 million, a P/E ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in International Tower Hill Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

